DataHighway Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.60 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00017023 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $91.60 million and approximately $120,201.21 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,966,543 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.59718184 USD and is down -15.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $87,219.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

