DeepBrain Chain Market Cap Tops $3.34 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $604,837.08 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $904.40 or 0.05362352 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00496705 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.59 or 0.29430026 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars.

