Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lowered by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 6.0% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.72 on Tuesday, reaching $436.39. 7,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,153. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

