Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 21.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 431,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 406% from the average session volume of 85,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

