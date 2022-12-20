Dero (DERO) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Dero has a market cap of $47.82 million and approximately $66,090.29 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00022147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,449.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00385975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.91 or 0.00874852 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00599876 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00275544 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,127,818 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

