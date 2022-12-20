Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a 370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered Novozymes A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novozymes A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $406.67.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

