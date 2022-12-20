DeversiFi (DVF) Price Reaches $0.63

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00003783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $63.41 million and approximately $91,074.92 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

