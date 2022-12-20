DigitalOcean’s (DOCN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.72.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,768 shares of company stock worth $708,576. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 342.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

