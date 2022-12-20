Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,714 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 16.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $37,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

