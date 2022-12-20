Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,941,000 after buying an additional 481,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,683,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,425,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,431,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. 809,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,296. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04.

