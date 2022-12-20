Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 6.0% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. 158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,586. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

