Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 6.0% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. 158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,586. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.