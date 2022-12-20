Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Makes New $836,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,193 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Best Buy comprises about 0.8% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $207,915,000 after buying an additional 424,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,811. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,254 shares of company stock worth $30,009,061. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

