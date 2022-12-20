Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 1.4% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $98.12. 9,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,193. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 134.89 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.