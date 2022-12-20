Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. T-Mobile US makes up about 0.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.59. 62,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.16 billion, a PE ratio of 116.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.78.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.