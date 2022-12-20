Diversified Trust Co Acquires 960 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 11.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 19.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 8.0% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $211.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.76 and its 200 day moving average is $197.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

