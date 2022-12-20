Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,367 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 270.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,356.00.

MTD stock opened at $1,397.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,344.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,265.29. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

