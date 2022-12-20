Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 25.0% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $358.65 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.50. The company has a market cap of $340.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

