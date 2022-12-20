Diversified Trust Co Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Envista by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Envista by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Envista by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares during the period.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Envista stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

