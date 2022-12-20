Diversified Trust Co Has $20.51 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

