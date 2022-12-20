Diversified Trust Co Purchases 663 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.11% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after acquiring an additional 140,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

