Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 114.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 592,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 316,509 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 26.1% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,010,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roche Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on RHHBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Featured Stories

