Diversified Trust Co Sells 9,095 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

