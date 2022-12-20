Diversified Trust Co Trims Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Atlassian by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,756,000 after buying an additional 61,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

Insider Activity

Atlassian Trading Down 5.5 %

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 257,896 shares of company stock worth $41,751,395 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $139.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $399.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of -156.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.