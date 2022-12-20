Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 959 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $24,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $2,351,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. 30,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

