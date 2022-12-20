Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $151.47 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $151,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

