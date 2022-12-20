Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $37.55 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 34,261 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $37,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,606,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,981,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,632.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,687,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,585,000 after buying an additional 3,676,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 459,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,362,699. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.