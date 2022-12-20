Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $42.45 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,752 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. 281,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,814,572. The stock has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

