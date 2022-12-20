Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $66.03 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $66,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Tower by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in American Tower by 416.3% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 457,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 368,765 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,677. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

