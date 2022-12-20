Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.22% of J. M. Smucker worth $31,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,142. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $157.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

