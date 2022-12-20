Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 12,590 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $22,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,458. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average is $105.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

