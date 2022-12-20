Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 158,228 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,228 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $55,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 14.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.0% in the third quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $79.86. 75,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.46. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.