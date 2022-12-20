Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,714 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $92,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after buying an additional 429,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.86. 16,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

