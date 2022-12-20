Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 33,136 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,136 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $71,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.05. 77,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,279,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

