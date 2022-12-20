Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 57,107 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,107 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Roblox worth $29,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roblox to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

RBLX stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. 120,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,153,146. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.54. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $108.78.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $295,492.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,368 shares in the company, valued at $10,982,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

