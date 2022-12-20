Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 57,107 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,107 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Roblox worth $29,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roblox to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.
Roblox Stock Performance
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $295,492.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,368 shares in the company, valued at $10,982,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.