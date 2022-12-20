DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.71.

DTM opened at $54.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

