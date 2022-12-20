Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Duke Royalty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 35.68 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £148.98 million and a PE ratio of 510.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. Duke Royalty has a twelve month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 44 ($0.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

