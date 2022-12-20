DURECT (DRRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ: DRRX) recently:

12/19/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/11/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – DURECT had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $6.00 to $32.00.

12/3/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/25/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DURECT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,408. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Get DURECT Co alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 136.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.05%. Equities analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 225,402 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,124,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 2,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DURECT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 214,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.