dYdX Price Hits $1.40 on Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $77.76 million and $40.44 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00008311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

