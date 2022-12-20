E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

ETWO opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.68 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,052.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $151,260. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in E2open Parent by 170.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

