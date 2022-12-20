EAC Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. EAC has a market capitalization of $20.14 million and approximately $24,878.04 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00384856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022065 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000950 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.06585163 USD and is down -14.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $29,585.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.