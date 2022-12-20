Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $42.62 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

