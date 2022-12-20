Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.8 %
DEA stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.58.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 236,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 266,769 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
