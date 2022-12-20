Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

