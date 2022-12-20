EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,849. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

