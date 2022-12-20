EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,058 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. 809,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $61.17.
