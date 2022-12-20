EdgeRock Capital LLC Buys New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after buying an additional 5,749,369 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,694,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after buying an additional 702,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 537,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,814,492. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $99.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83.

