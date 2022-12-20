EdgeRock Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments makes up 0.3% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. 11,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $66.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

