EdgeRock Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 861,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,898,637. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $151.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

