EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $72,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 127,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,697. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

