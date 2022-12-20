EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. 1,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,120. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08.

